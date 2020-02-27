J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:JAX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,636. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 139.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 605,288 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in J Alexanders by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J Alexanders by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in J Alexanders during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in J Alexanders by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

