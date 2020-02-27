J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J C Penney.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,447,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,013,870 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

JCP stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

