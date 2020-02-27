J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,903. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.