Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of Jack in the Box worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,072. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,082. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

