James A. Gray Buys 20,000 Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $390,800.00.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 351,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,565. Enova International Inc has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $693.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Enova International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

