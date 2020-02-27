James Alan Henderson Sells 25,000 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Alan Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35.

On Thursday, December 5th, James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 717,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,867. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $545.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

