James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23.40 Per Share

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from James Fisher & Sons’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FSJ traded down GBX 134 ($1.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,680 ($22.10). 27,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $901.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. James Fisher & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,764 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

