JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

JAPAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 129,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.40. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

