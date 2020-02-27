Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $166.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $171.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,572. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.