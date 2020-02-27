JCDecaux (JCDXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

