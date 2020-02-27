JD Coin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $947,401.00 and approximately $14,657.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.02578571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00216843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00127650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,049,395 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.