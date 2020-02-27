Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RDSMY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 352,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,239. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

