Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sogou Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sogou in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sogou by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sogou by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

