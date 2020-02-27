Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 462,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

