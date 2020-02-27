Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 8,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

