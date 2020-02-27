Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

OEC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $937.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

