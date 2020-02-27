Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEIR GRP PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WEIR GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

