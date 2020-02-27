Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 188

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 247.82 ($3.26).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.73. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

