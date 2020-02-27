Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,151 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,568% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.