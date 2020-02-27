Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 5,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
