Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 5,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.