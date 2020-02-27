JET8 (J8T) Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $329,709.00 and $454.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

