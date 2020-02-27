Jewel Market Cap Tops $18.21 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003757 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $151,725.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.