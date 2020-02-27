Jianhui (Roger) Cao Sells 17,942,196 Shares of Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) Stock

Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) insider Jianhui (Roger) Cao sold 17,942,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60), for a total transaction of A$15,250,866.60 ($10,816,217.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.15. Oneall International Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of A$0.93 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of $104.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.83.

About Oneall International

OneAll International Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes various outdoor furniture products under the Gardenart brand worldwide. The company offers chairs, tables, lounges, sunbeds, and accessories, such as service trays, magazine shelves, serving trolleys, table linens, flower pots, functional side tables, and others.

