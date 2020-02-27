JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 721.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of JinkoSolar worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 43,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

