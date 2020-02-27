John Hinshaw Sells 6,430 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 555 ($7.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 575.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 591.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

