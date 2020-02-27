John Menzies (LON:MNZS) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.76% from the company’s current price.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 422.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.27 million and a P/E ratio of -563.33. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

