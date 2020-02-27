JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 30th total of 767,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JW.A stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.