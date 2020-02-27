Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6,249.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

