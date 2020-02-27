Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

