Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $143.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.