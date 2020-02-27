Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $677.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

JOUT has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

