Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JYNT opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.94. Joint has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

