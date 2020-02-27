Joyce Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:JYC)

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

JYC traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$1.47 ($1.04). 34,000 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. Joyce has a 12-month low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of A$1.67 ($1.18).

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

