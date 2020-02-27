JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $612,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,989,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,266. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

