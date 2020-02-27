Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Acquires A$21,740.00 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Giovanni Rizzo purchased 2,000 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.87 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of A$21,740.00 ($15,418.44).

ASX:JIN traded down A$0.18 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$10.77 ($7.64). 1,143,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a twelve month low of A$10.10 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$13.89 and a 200 day moving average of A$19.10. The stock has a market cap of $672.30 million and a PE ratio of 24.09.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

