Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.22 ($4.91).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JUP. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 349.70 ($4.60) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.