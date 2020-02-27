K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 871,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LRN stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $661.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the third quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

