K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.50 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.36 ($13.21).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €7.65 ($8.89) on Thursday. K&S has a 12-month low of €8.07 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.