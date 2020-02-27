Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAMN. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $40,891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

