Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

