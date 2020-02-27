Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 30th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.49. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 227.13% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,390,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

