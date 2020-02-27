KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KB Home stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

