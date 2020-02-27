Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Head to Head Review

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million 3.85 $42.14 million $0.47 24.28 Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 6.97 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66% Oconee Federal Financial 18.65% 4.47% 0.76%

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

