Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennedy-Wilson.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,054,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 169.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

