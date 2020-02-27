Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 869,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,578. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

