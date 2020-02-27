Kepler Capital Markets Lowers SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 650

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSPG. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 693.13 ($9.12).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 557 ($7.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 663 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.92.

In other news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

