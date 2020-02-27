Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.60 ($71.63).

ETR:COK opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. Cancom has a 52-week low of €34.02 ($39.56) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($66.40).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

