Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, RTT News reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 7,680,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

