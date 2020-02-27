Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.