KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 489,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

